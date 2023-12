ONE Friday Fights 44 Results: Yod-IQ Edges Musaev

On Friday, Dec. 8, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 44, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri def. Ilyas Musaev by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Pompet PK Saenchai def. Rittidet Sor Sommai by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:56

Muay Thai bout: Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang def. Chalarmdam Nayokatasala by KO (body punch). Round 1, 2:54

Muay Thai bout: Peemai Por Kobkuea def. Thanungern FA Group by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Ganchai Jitmuangnon def. Binladin Sangmorakot by KO (head kick). Round 1, 2:24

Muay Thai bout: Sungprab Lookpichit def. Petmuangthai TBM Gym by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:12

Muay Thai bout: Avatar PK Saenchai def. Wang Kaifeng by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Ferzan Cicek def. Lenny Blasi by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Yuly Alves def. Chellina Chirino by split decision

MMA bout: Babar Ali def. Fritz Biagtan by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Carlo Bumina-ang def. Ilyas Dursun by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:23

MMA bout: Leandro Gomes vs. Milad Hosseini by TKO (punches). Round 3, 2:47