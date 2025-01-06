Chingiz Allazov Stripped; Superbon Undisputed ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Champion

Chingiz Allazov has been stripped of his ONE Championship Featherweight Kickboxing World Title. The announcement, confirmed by the Bangkok Post, follows a period of uncertainty regarding Allazov’s status as the champion.

World Champion Superbon

Superbon Singha Mawynn, the Thai kickboxer, has now been officially elevated to the division’s champion. Superbon earned the interim title in April after defeating Marat Grigorian by decision, putting him in prime position for the full championship.

This move comes ahead of Superbon’s next challenge, where he will aim for two-sport glory later this month. Superbon has been a standout fighter in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, known for his powerful strikes and devastating kicks. His past victories, including the iconic knockout of Giorgio Petrosyan to claim the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship, solidified his reputation as one of the sport’s best.

Chingiz Allazov No Longer Champion

Allazov, originally hailing from Azerbaijan and raised in Belarus, was a dominant force in the division before his title was rescinded. His fast footwork and powerful strikes, combined with a memorable win over Superbon in January 2023, earned him recognition as one of the top pound-for-pound kickboxers in the world.

Chingiz Allazov has been in contract disputes with ONE Championship for a few years and had been looking to vacate the title.