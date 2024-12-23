The GOAT on the GOAT: Demetrious Johnson Comments on Superlek

Demetrious Johnson is already looking forward to ONE Championship action in 2025. The recently retired superstar has no plans to return, but that doesn’t mean he has stopped paying attention to what’s going on inside the ring.

In particular “Mighty Mouse” is a fan of the striking arts. And like the legion of others waiting to see it, he is most looking forward to the kickboxing super-fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa that is scheduled to go down at ONE 172 on Mar. 23.

“Well, I’m excited to see what happens next with ONE Championship. I think the biggest fight that I’m looking forward to is Rodtang vs. Takeru,” Johnson exclaimed on his YouTube channel.

He may have admiration for both competitors of that showdown, but when it comes to who the greatest of all time is, the Washington native tends to give that honor to two-sport ONE Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9

Johnson had nothing but praise for “The Kicking Machine,” who had another stellar year in the promotion, with wins over Takeru and Jonathan Haggerty.

“I think Superlek is the king-ding-a-ling when it comes to kickboxing and Muay Thai because he’s beat both of those guys. And he also knocked out Jon Haggerty. I was there live in Denver, Colorado,” he pontificated.

“I feel he’s probably the GOAT right now when it comes to Muay Thai and kickboxing because nobody can touch him. You have Superbon, you have Tawanchai, you have those guys, but I feel like, you know, pound-for-pound, it is probably Superlek.”

Superlek has a massive challenge awaiting him at ONE 170 on Jan. 24, as Scotland’s Nico Carrillo steps up to challenge him for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Championship.

Regardless of how that match goes, “Mighty Mouse” wants to see Superlek put his flyweight kickboxing crown on the line in a rematch against the winner of the ONE 172 headliner over the next 12 months.

“And then hopefully Superlek can fight the winner of Rodtang vs. Takeru,” Johnson said.

With so many incredible matchups already on the docket, the former ONE Flyweight MMA Champion is just as locked in as any fight fan. His enthusiasm is infectious and well-founded, as ONE Championship is on course to have a banner year in 2025.