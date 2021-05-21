Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 Results

On Friday, May 21, Bellator MMA will hosted Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
In the night’s main event, women’s featherweight champion Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino defends her belt against Leslie Smith. The pair met previously inside the UFC Octagon, with the Brazilian stopping Smith by TKO.
The co-main event is also a rematch as former bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell collides with Brazilian Leandro Higo.
The prelims kicks off live above at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime.
Darrion Caldwell vs. Leandro Higo
Austin Vanderford vs. Fabian Edwards
Jaleel Willis vs. Maycon Mendonca
Valerie Loureda vs. Hannah Guy
Saad Awad vs. Nate Andrews
Grant Neal vs. Tyree Fortune
Sumiko Inaba vs. Kristina Katsikis
Aviv Gozali vs. Sean Felton
Davion Franklin vs. Tyler King
Janay Harding vs. Leah McCourt
Benny Johns vs. Danny Sabatello
Alfie Davis vs. Alexander Shabliy