UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura Results

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the UFC will host UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura.
The early prelims air on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura – for the flyweight title
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry
Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie
Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi
Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes
Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo
Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling
Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle
Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van
Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin
Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Łukasz Brzeski
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry
Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie
Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi
Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes
Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo
Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling
Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle
Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van
Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin
Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Łukasz Brzeski