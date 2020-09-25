On Saturday, Sept. 26, the UFC will host UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, undefeated middleweight king Israel Adesanya defends his title against fellow unbeated Paulo Costa. The decorated kickboxer Adesanya stretched his record to 19-0 with a successful title defense against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in March. Brazil’s Costa is also coming off a victory over Romero, a UFC 241 “Fight of the Night” performance against the Cuban.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Dominick Reyes meets Poland’s Jan Błachowicz for the vacant 205-pound strap.

The event kicks off with six fights airing on both ESPN 2 and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The five-fight main card follows live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Sept. 25.

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Main Card

Israel Adesanya () vs. Paulo Costa () – for middleweight titleDominick Reyes () vs. Jan Błachowicz () – for light heavyweight titleKai Kara-France () vs. Brandon Royval ()Ketlen Vieira () vs. Sijara Eubanks ()Hakeem Dawodu () vs. Zubaira Tukhugov ()

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Brad Riddell () vs. Alex da Silva ()Diego Sanchez () vs. Jake Matthews ()Shane Young () vs. Ľudovít Klein ()William Knight () vs. Aleksa Camur ()Jeff Hughes () vs. Juan Espino ()Khadis Ibragimov () vs. Danilo Marques ()