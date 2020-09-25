Search
Home

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the UFC will host UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, undefeated middleweight king Israel Adesanya defends his title against fellow unbeated Paulo Costa. The decorated kickboxer Adesanya stretched his record to 19-0 with a successful title defense against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in March. Brazil’s Costa is also coming off a victory over Romero, a UFC 241 “Fight of the Night” performance against the Cuban.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Dominick Reyes meets Poland’s Jan Błachowicz for the vacant 205-pound strap.

Advertisement

The event kicks off with six fights airing on both ESPN 2 and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The five-fight main card follows live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Sept. 25.

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Main Card
Israel Adesanya () vs. Paulo Costa () – for middleweight title
Dominick Reyes () vs. Jan Błachowicz () – for light heavyweight title
Kai Kara-France () vs. Brandon Royval ()
Ketlen Vieira () vs. Sijara Eubanks ()
Hakeem Dawodu () vs. Zubaira Tukhugov ()
ESPN+ Preliminary Card
Brad Riddell () vs. Alex da Silva ()
Diego Sanchez () vs. Jake Matthews ()
Shane Young () vs. Ľudovít Klein ()
William Knight () vs. Aleksa Camur ()
Jeff Hughes () vs. Juan Espino ()
Khadis Ibragimov () vs. Danilo Marques ()

No More Stories

About The Author

Rob Tatum
Rob Tatum
Assistant Editor

Rob Tatum has been covering combat sports since 2009. He provides radio content for Between Rounds Radio and his past work has appeared on Bleacher Report, MMA DieHards, MMAinterviews and The MMA Corner. Prior to covering combat sports, Rob ran his own music website from 2002-2009. Beyond his writing, Rob has trained in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai. He is a Colorado native that works as a mechanical engineer during the day. In his free time, Rob enjoys watching sports, playing music and working on cars.

Related Posts

Copyright © 2014 - 2020 Combat Press. All Rights Reserved.