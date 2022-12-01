Three Reasons to Watch ONE on Prime Video 5

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin is just days away, with the action kicking off on Friday, Dec. 2, from Manila, Philippines. The event, to air live and free on Prime Video, is set to be another memorable spectacle, and Filipino fans are chomping at the bit to experience ONE live for the first time since Jan. 2020.

Every match on the card offers something exciting, and the night will be capped off by an incredible matchup between two ONE Championship world champions, making this affair simply unmissable.

Here are three reasons you will want to make sure to have Prime Video rolling on Friday:

The Battle of Unbeaten Stars

It is rare to see a matchup between champions, and it is even rarer when those titleholders have yet to taste defeat in their careers. That is exactly the storyline for the ONE on Prime Video 5 main event between Reinier de Ridder and Anatoly Malykhin.

Both men have been dominant in their professional careers, and both carry gold. In this matchup, “The Dutch Knight” will defend his ONE light heavyweight championship against the interim heavyweight king, who is dropping down from heavyweight to try and become a two-division king himself.

Although the lineup for this event is fantastic, this match alone is worth the price of admission — which is free for all fans in the U.S. and Canada who have an Amazon Prime subscription.

This main event is special and will help make 2023 big for the winner. De Ridder could continue his bid for three-division gold, and Malykhin may embark on his own path as one of the most exciting and charismatic stars in the heaviest divisions in the sport.

‘Robocop’ Debuts

Roberto “Robocop” Soldic is set to make his highly anticipated promotional debut on Saturday night, and you can rest assured that it will be more electric than when Robocop made his way to WCW Capital Combat in 1990.

This Robocop is a force and has become one of the fastest-rising stars in mixed martial arts.

Making his debut even more exciting is that ONE has tossed him right into the thick of the hunt in the welterweight division. He will meet unbeaten star Murad Ramazanov, with a possible World Title shot up for grabs against ONE welterweight champion Christian Lee for the victor.

This is how you debut a legitimate star. There is no tune-up match. He is put on a massive streaming platform in a high-stakes bout against a top tier athlete. If he comes through and proves the hype with a standout performance, Soldic will be staring superstardom in the face.

Prime Video Excitement

The final 2022 Prime Video card looks amazing on paper. But more than looking at the bout order, fans should reflect on what they have seen from the first four ONE events on Amazon’s streaming giant.

There has been non-stop action in each of the events, and a whole host of memorable finishes. The stars on these lineups delivered over and over, and that is not likely to stop with this card. Fans of combat sports are treated to mixed martial arts, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling at these events.

There is something for everyone, and the mixture of bouts confirms the adage of variety being the spice of life.

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. It will air live on Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. ET.