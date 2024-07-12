Around the World Part 6: Top 10 MMA Prospects – Poland

NOTE: Fighters under contract with the UFC, PFL, Bellator, RIZIN FF and ONE Championship will not be included. The order of these fighters are approximate to where they rank overall, although not perfect.

Top 10 Polish Prospects

Adrian Bartosinski (16-0, WW) Ewelina Wozniak (8-2, SW) Arkadiusz Wrzosek (5-0, HW) Robert Ruchala (10-1, FW) Klaudia Sygula (6-1, BW) Jakub Wiklacz (16-3-2, BW) Cezary Oleksiejczuk (15-4, WW) Mateusz Legierski (13-1, LW) Dawid Smielowski (10-1, LW) Bartosz Szewczyk (8-2-1, LHW)

Poland continues to be a great country for both MMA action and up-and-coming fighters. KSW Champion Adrian Bartosinski is the best of the bunch and continues to prove it every fight he goes out there. He’s a guy that could be an “in the picture” fighter in the UFC. Poland also has two of the best female prospects in the world outside the UFC in Ewelina Wozniak and Klaudia Sygula, both of whom could compete on the UFC roster right now. Also, Cezary Oleksiejczuk, the brother of UFC fighter Michal Oleksiejczuk, has a similar style and is battle proven. He would look good in a UFC fight kit.

