UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the UFC will host UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura.

The early prelims air on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Dec. 6. The weigh-in results and video are below.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Alexandre Pantoja (124.5) vs. Kai Asakura (124.5) – for the flyweight title

Shavkat Rakhmonov (171) vs. Ian Machado Garry (171)

Ciryl Gane (245.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (254.5)

Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Kron Gracie (144.5)

Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. Doo Ho Choi (146)

Anthony Smith (205.5)* vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)

Movsar Evloev (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (145.5)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Bryan Battle (175)*

Chris Weidman (184.5) vs. Eryk Anders (193)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Joshua Van (126)

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170)

Clay Guida (155) vs. Chase Hooper (155.5)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (236.5) vs. Łukasz Brzeski (244)