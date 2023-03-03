Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 66: Ricardo Liborio

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 66 featuring Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend and American Top Team co-founder Ricardo Liborio. Liborio discusses how he met Matt, the current state of BJJ, his activities since the onslaught of COVID, and the BJJ program at the University of Central Florida. UCF currently offers BJJ as an accredited class, including tests and a curriculum.

