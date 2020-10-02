In this episode of the Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast, Matt is joined by a living legend in both the Brazilian Jiu-jitsu and MMA worlds, Master Ricardo Liborio. Liborio is a sixth-degree black belt under the legendary Carlson Gracie, and he also holds a second-degree black belt in Judo. In the first episode of a multi-part series, Liborio discusses the people that surround him, the BJJ lifestyle and the mental and physical benefits of training.

Don’t forget to head over to EpicJitsTees.com and pick up a Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast shirt or any of the amazing designs available. Also, a special shout out to La Barba Cubano for supplying some amazing beard oil.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @QuigginsMMA, or @CombatPress on Twitter. The video is also available here.