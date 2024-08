UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Results

On Saturday, Aug. 17, the UFC will host UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya, live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The event features a middleweight title showdown between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.

The UFC 305 early prelims air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya – for the middleweight title

Kai Kara-France def. Steve Erceg by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:04

Dan Hooker def. Mateusz Gamrot by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Tai Tuivasa by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

Carlos Prates def. Li Jingliang by KO (punches). Round 2, 4:02

Valter Walker def. Junior Tafa by technical submission (heel hook). Round 1, 4:56

Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Casey O’Neill def. Luana Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Jack Jenkins def. Herbert Burns by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 0:48

Tom Nolan def. Alex Reyes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Kenan Song def. Ricky Glenn by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28)

Jesus Aguilar def. Stewart Nicoll by technical submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 2:39