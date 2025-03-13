GLORY and RISE Reveal ‘Last Featherweight Standing’ Tournament Structure

GLORY and RISE, two leading kickboxing promotions, have teamed up again to launch the “GLORY x RISE: Last Featherweight Standing” tournament.

Following the success of their previous collaboration, this new event promises to be one of the most competitive in combat sports history. The tournament will feature 24 top featherweight fighters—12 from each organization—competing across six events starting on June 21, 2025, at Yokohama Buntai in Japan. The competition will culminate in a four-man one-night finale to determine the ultimate featherweight champion.

The first matchups for the GLORY side of the bracket were recently confirmed during a press conference in Japan. These include Ayoub Bourrass facing Aitor Currito and Bobo Sacko taking on Andre Santos. There are GLORY and RISE sides to the brackets and the winners will face off in the final for a crossover of the organizations. Plus, the top four ranked will get a pass to the next round.

The tournament brings together the best 145-pound stand-up martial artists from both GLORY and RISE. RISE CEO Takashi Ito and GLORY CEO Marshall Zelaznik both expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the tournament’s potential to showcase the best of the featherweight division.

This event follows GLORY’s announcement of the “Last Heavyweight Standing” tournament, which begins on April 5, 2025, and will conclude with an eight-man finale at the end of the year.