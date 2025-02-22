‘The Last Featherweight Standing’: GLORY, RISE Unite for Historic 24-Man Tournament

A major announcement has been made in the world of kickboxing: GLORY and RISE, two of the sport’s premier organizations, are joining forces for an incredible featherweight tournament titled “The Last Featherweight Standing.”

The Last Featherweight Standing

This collaboration will feature 24 fighters, 12 from each promotion, competing in the 145-pound (featherweight) division. The tournament is set to kick off on June 21, 2025, at Yokohama Buntai in Japan. While specific details about the format and participating fighters are yet to be revealed, this event promises to showcase some of the best talent from both organizations.

Drawing from previous tournaments, especially the GLORY x RISE Featherweight Grand Prix held in 2024, there are several standout names who could potentially enter the fray. One of the most anticipated participants would be Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao, better known as “Petch.” The reigning GLORY Featherweight Champion. Another possible entry is Miguel Trindade, the Portuguese powerhouse with a record of 61-7 and 26 knockouts.

Advertisement



Another potential participant is Chadd Collins, an Australian fighter who is one of the few featherweights to have defeated Petchpanomrung, achieving this feat in 2024. With a record of 64-18-2 and 32 knockouts. Jay Snoddon has also been rumored to be included. Kento Haraguchi is another rising star from RISE who could join the tournament. Berjan Peposhi, representing GLORY, is also worth mentioning, among many others.

The partnership between GLORY and RISE has already generated significant excitement among fans, as it combines the strengths of two globally respected promotions. With such a deep pool of talent from both GLORY and RISE, this tournament promises intense matchups.

Stay tuned for further updates on the tournament structure and fighter announcements as we approach what is being billed as one of the most competitive events in kickboxing history.