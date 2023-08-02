Manny Pacquiao vs Buakaw Banchamek Booked for Jan. 2024

The Match 3 is the official event name for the showdown between Manny Pacquiao and Buakaw Banchamek. It is a boxing match booked for Jan. 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Manny Pacquiao vs. Buakaw Banchamek boxing showdown will be a six-round matchup under traditional boxing rules at 70 kg (155 lbs). Each round will be three minutes, and the breaks between rounds will be two minutes each.

The fighters and promoters emphasized that they would be fighting each other at full power. However, it was not made clear whether or not this would be a professional or exhibition bout.

The World Boxing Council added a world title to this match. The championship belt is officially dubbed the “WBC Legend Belt.”

The venue has yet to be confirmed. Global and Thai broadcast partners have yet to be revealed. The promoter, CEO of Fresh Air Festival, Vinij Lertratanachai, did add that the event will cost a total of 25 million U.S. dollars.

The 44-year-old Manny Pacquiao is a boxing legend. The Filipino athlete has captured numerous world titles in the sport including multiple lineal world titles in the WBC, IBF, WBO, and others. “Pac Man” is considered one of the greatest boxers in history.

Pacquiao’s most recent bout was an exhibition match against DK Yoo in late 2022 in Korea. Professionally, the Filipino fighter lost the WBA super welterweight title to Yordenis Ugás in 2021.

Pacquiao has also spent time in politics in the Philippines starting in 2010. Since then, held a senate seat and ran for president. Additionally, Pac Man has released some music that went platinum.

The 41-year-old Buakaw is an icon of Muay Thai and Kickboxing. In his storied career, the Thai-born striker has collected multiple K-1 MAX Grand Prix world titles, in addition to his Muay Thai titles in Omnoi Stadium and WMC. In Muay Thai and kickboxing the “White Lotus” has over 200 professional victories to his name. In kickboxing, he is considered one of the greatest fighters in history.

Despite retirement, Buakaw has been keeping quite busy lately. Most recently, he fought former K-1 Champion Rukiya Anpo to a draw in 2023. Plus, he defeated Erkan Varol in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship boxing in 2022. He also took three bouts in RWS Muay Thai in 2022, in which he won two and fought one to a draw.

Buakaw and Pacquiao have both acted as generational inspirations to young fighters in their respective nations. It will be a showdown between combat sports legends fought under boxing rules.