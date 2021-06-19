Tribute to the Kings Results: Silva Cruises Past Chavez Jr

On Saturday, June 19, the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico hosted a night of boxing action dubbed Tribute to the Kings.

The card featured former UFC champion Anderson Silva, who battled Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The eight-round bout saw the 46-year-old Brazilian outwork the Mexican boxer to earn a split decision victory that was not as close as the scorecards might indicate. The former MMA fighter used a high workrate to batter Chavez and bust him open as the fight progressed.

Also on the card, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr took on Hector Camacho Jr in an exhibition bout.

The event aired live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET.