GLORY Kickboxing Champion Tiffany van Soest Announces Retirement

The GLORY Kickboxing women’s super bantamweight Tiffany van Soest recently announced that she will be retiring after her next match against Sarah Moussaddak at GLORY 88.

In an exclusive conversation, Tim Wheaton of Combat Press spoke with the decorated world champion in which Tiffany van Soest explained:

“I’m happy with what I’ve done and I want to live my life and pursue a career in helping people, not hurting them.”

Upcoming later this year, the American athlete van Soest will look to defend her GLORY Kickboxing throne against the French-Moroccan Sarah Moussaddak. The two had met previously with van Soest earning a victory in late 2022. GLORY 88 will be broadcast live from Paris, France on Sep. 09.

The 34-year-old “Time Bomb” Tiffany van Soest has put together an incredible career in combat sports. Starting as a karate striker, she would earn national titles in the sport. Eventually, she would transition to Muay Thai and kickboxing where she would earn impressive titles in organizations such as Lion FIghts, IFMA, WBC Muay Thai, and GLORY Kickboxing, among many others.

The reigning GLORY World Champion is easily one of the greatest female combat sports fighters in the history of the sport. Tiffany van Soest has notable wins over athletes such as Anissa Meksen, Manazo Kobayashi, Sarah Moussaddak, Aline Pereira, and many others. Throughout her storied professional career, she has earned an impressive record including six wins in GLORY World Title matches. And was the Combat Press Female Fighter of the Year in 2019.

Tiffany van Soest, 34, made the retirement announcement earlier today at a press conference. She said:

“Following the fight in Paris on Sep. 9. I will retire from fighting. This is going to be my last fight … When I started my journey in fighting, I don’t know if it was a deeper inner-knowing, an intuition, or God, but the number 35 was always in my mind to stop … I owe it to myself and everybody who has been a part of my journey, to go out on top and go out with honor and in the best way possible.”