ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II Preview and Predictions

On Friday, Feb. 24, ONE Championship returns with 10 bouts, including five in MMA, two in kickboxing, two in submission grappling, and one in Muay Thai. ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

​In the main event, Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker will fight for the second time to determine the ONE bantamweight world champion. They first fought in Oct. 2022, with the bout ending in a no-contest after Andrade landed an unintentional groin shot, breaking Lineker’s cup and leaving him screaming in pain. Lineker also missed weight, leaving the bantamweight title without an owner.

In the co-main event, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, who made a name for himself in the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, is looking to defend his featherweight Muay Thai championship for the first time. Tawanchai is taking on Jamal Yusupov, who is 3-0 in ONE Championship and has the skills to pull off the upset.

Advertisement



ONE Fight Night 7 also features Martin Nguyen vs. Razhab Shaydullaev, Danielle Kelly vs. Ayaka Miura in submission grappling, Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Zhang Chenglong, and more. Three bonus bouts air live on ONE Championship’s website starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the preview and predictions.

The first time John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade met, the fight ended prematurely due to a groin strike; how will the rematch play out?

In the ONE on Prime Video 3 main event, John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade showcased their contrast in striking styles. Lineker utilizes his vicious power to close the distance and land heavy hooks against his opponents. Meanwhile, Andrade uses his speed and precision to break down his opponents until they fold under pressure.

Lineker had his moments against Andrade in their first fight, but the latter survived and started to take over before the no-contest. ‘Hands of Stone’ needs to make some adjustments in the ONE Fight Night 7 main event. With that said, the former world champion has the power to turn off the lights of ‘Wonder Boy.’ Andrade should be able to avoid the power of Lineker and secure a finish in the fourth or fifth round.

Tawanchai PK. Saenchai defends his featherweight Muay Thai championship against Jamal Yusupov; can he make a first successful title defense against Dagestan native Jamal Yusupov?

When Jamal Yusupov signed with ONE Championship, he wasn’t expected to end up in a world championship. He quickly silenced the doubters by defeating the legendary Yodsanklai before taking out Samy Sana and “Smokin'” Jo Nattawut. Meanwhile, Tawanchai bounced back from a loss in his second promotional fight to become the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king.

Yusupov is a pressure fighter who consistently finds success in close range. On the contrary, Tawanchai is phenomenal off his back foot, with dangerous counters that tend to give his opponents trouble. Although Yusupov has been impressive throught his ONE tenur, Tawanchai will likely continuing rolling with a knockout in the second or third round.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Danielle Kelly takes on Ayaka Miura in a submission grappling match; can the American notch a second consecutive submission before time expires in the match?

Danielle Kelly has been one of the superstars leading ONE Championship’s expansion into submission grappling. Kelly’s next opponent will be former strawweight title challenger Ayaka Miura, who has a Judo black belt and four submission wins with the promotion.

Miura has the aggressiveness to give Kelly trouble, but MMA fighters tend to struggle against BJJ practitioners. The question is, will Kelly secure a win inside the distance? After going to a draw in her ONE debut, the American made a statement by submitting Mariia Molchanova in two minutes and 15 seconds. She should be able to find a similar result against Miura using her composure in scrambles.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

The sleeper matchup is a featherweight MMA fight between Martin Nguyen vs. Razhab Shaydullaev. Nguyen, a former two-division world champion, was supposed to fight undefeated Russian Shamil Gasanov before the latter pulled out. In steps Shaydullaev, who is 22 years old and has an undefeated record of 9-0.

Nguyen needs a win at ONE Fight Night 7. ‘The Situ-Asian’ continues to fight top-tier talent, but he’s lost three of his last four fights dating back to Oct. 2020. Meanwhile, Shaydullaev is suddenly making his ONE debut with the hopes of skyrocketing his name value with a win against a former world champion. Both fighters are looking for a finish for different reasons, which should make for an action-packed matchup.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Main Card (Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET) BW World Championship: John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade Andrade FW Muay Thai Championship: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Jamal Yusupov Tawanchai FW: Martin Nguyen vs. Razhab Shaydullaev Nguyen CatchW Submission Grappling: Danielle Kelly vs. Ayaka Miura Kelly FlyW: Eko Roni Saputra vs. Danny Kingad Kingad BW Kickboxing: Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Zhang Chenglong Saemapetch LHW Kickboxing: Andrei Stoica vs. Francesko Xhaja Stoica Bonus Bouts (ONE website, 7 p.m. ET) AtomW: Linda Darrow vs. Victoria Souza Darrow LW Submission Grappling: Uali Kurzhev vs. Tommy Langaker Langaker StrawW: Adrian Mattheis vs. Ze Lang Zha Xi Mattheis