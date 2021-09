Bellator 266: Davis vs. Romero Results

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 266: Davis vs. Romero, live on Showtime from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

The event is headlined by a light heavyweight match-up between Phil Davis and Yoel Romero.

The prelims kick off live above at 7 p.m. ET, followed at 10 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime.

FULL RESULTS Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis

Neiman Gracie vs. Mark Lemminger

DeAnna Bennett vs. Alejandra Lara

Christian Edwards vs. Ben Parrish

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Saul Rogers

Grant Neal vs. Alex Polizzi

Abraham Vaesau vs. Albert Gonzales

Socrates Hernandez vs. Pedro Juarez

Bobby Seronio III vs. Erin Hunter

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Anthony Adams

Rhalan Gracie vs. Shane Keefe

Eddie Abasolo vs. Art Hernandez

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Jon Adams

Jesse Delgado vs. Joshua Dillon