In August, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty went to war for Haggerty’s ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai title. Haggerty applied the pressure early on, but the challenger surged back as the rounds progressed. It was a close fight, but Rodtang ultimately took the nod and left with the crown.

Now, nearly five months later, the two men collide again. This time, Rodtang is the champion and Haggerty is the challenger. It all goes down in the headlining contest of ONE Championship: A New Tomorrow. Can Haggerty reclaim the belt when the pair meet in the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, or will Rodtang leave no doubt that he’s the superior fighter?

The Muay Thai championship bout caps off a 12-fight card that also features Stamp Fairtex’s continuing quest to conquer a third combat sport under the ONE banner. Stamp already holds gold in kickboxing and Muay Thai with the promotion, but now she’s on the hunt for an MMA belt. Her path takes her through India’s Puja Tomar.

The lineup also features such notables as Sangmanee Sathian Muaythai, Thanh Le, Ryogo Takahashi, Liam Harrison, Muangthai PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym, Joey Pierotti and Ayaka Miura.

ONE’s latest offering is the first major MMA card of a new decade. The action kicks off early Friday morning, Jan. 10, with the main card airing live on B/R Live at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.