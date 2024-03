BKFC 59: Dodson vs. Aguero Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Mar. 29, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 59: Dodson vs. Aguero, live from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M. The event features a flyweight title fight.

The event airs live on the BKFC app starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Mar. 28, and the results are below. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert and Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS John Dodson (124.8) vs Dagoberto Aguero (124.6) – for the flyweight title

Donald Sanchez (176) vs Dallas Davison (175.4)

Kyle McElroy (185.6) vs Nick Kohring (185)

Lorenzo Coca (153.8) vs Ruben Warr (156)

Frank Lester (205) vs. Keith Richardson (205.8)

Marc Entenberg (145.4) vs Van Vo (145.2)

Anthony Sanchez (133.8) vs Justin Street (135.2)

Felipe Chavez (165.4) vs Leandro Torres (165.4)

Manuel Otero (239.2) vs Michael Furnier (255.2)

Austin Lewis (124.8) vs Joshua Richey (124.8)