BKFC 59: Dodson vs. Aguero Results

On Friday, Mar. 29, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 59: Dodson vs. Aguero, live from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M. The event features a flyweight title fight.
The event airs live on the BKFC app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
John Dodson vs Dagoberto Aguero – for the flyweight title
Donald Sanchez def. Dallas Davison by KO. Round 3, 1:19
Nick Kohring def. Kyle McElroy by KO. Round 1, 0:30
Ruben Warr def. Lorenzo Coca by KO. Round 1, 1:46
Keith Richardson def. Frank Lester by TKO. Round 1, 1:57
Marc Entenberg def. Van Vo by majority decision (47-47, 48-46, 48-46)
Justin Street def. Anthony Sanchez by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 48-47)
Felipe Chavez def. Leandro Torres by TKO. Round 1, 0:58
Manuel Otero def. Michael Furnier by KO. Round 2, 0:42
Austin Lewis def. Joshua Richey by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 48-47)
