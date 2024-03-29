BKFC 59: Dodson vs. Aguero Results

On Friday, Mar. 29, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 59: Dodson vs. Aguero, live from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M. The event features a flyweight title fight.

The event airs live on the BKFC app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS John Dodson vs Dagoberto Aguero – for the flyweight title

Donald Sanchez def. Dallas Davison by KO. Round 3, 1:19

Nick Kohring def. Kyle McElroy by KO. Round 1, 0:30

Ruben Warr def. Lorenzo Coca by KO. Round 1, 1:46

Keith Richardson def. Frank Lester by TKO. Round 1, 1:57

Marc Entenberg def. Van Vo by majority decision (47-47, 48-46, 48-46)

Justin Street def. Anthony Sanchez by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 48-47)

Felipe Chavez def. Leandro Torres by TKO. Round 1, 0:58

Manuel Otero def. Michael Furnier by KO. Round 2, 0:42

Austin Lewis def. Joshua Richey by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 48-47)