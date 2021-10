On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with Bellator featherweight Justin Gonzales. The fighter talked about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Jake Hadley missing weight and still getting a UFC contract, his upcoming fight versus Aaron Pico, and more.

