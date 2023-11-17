Bellator 301: Amosov vs. Jackson Results

On Friday, Nov. 17, Bellator will host Bellator 301: Amosov vs. Jackson, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The event features welterweight and bantamweight title fights.

The Bellator 301 preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson – for the welterweight title

Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix – for the bantamweight title

Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello

AJ McKee Jr. vs. Sidney Outlaw

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Alexander Shabliy

Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm

Denise Kielholtz vs. Sumiko Inaba

Timur Khizriev vs. Justin Gonzales

Archie Colgan vs. Pieter Buist

Keri Taylor-Melendez vs. Sabriye Sengül

Matheus Mattos vs. Richard Palencia

Mike Hamel vs. Tim Wilde

Islam Mamedov vs. Killys Mota

Cody Law vs. Jefferson Pontes

Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Randall Wallace

Yves Landu vs. Isao Kobayashi