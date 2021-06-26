UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov Results

On Saturday, June 26, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, heavyweight contenders lock horns as Frenchman Ciryl Gane takes on former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov in a five-round affair. Gane has opened his career with eight straight victories, including five inside the Octagon. Volkov, meanwhile, enters the bout riding the momentum of back-to-back knockout wins over Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 4 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

FULL RESULTS Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev

Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda

Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby

Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Danilo Marques

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel Prazeres

Warlley Alves vs. Jeremiah Wells

Marcin Prachnio vs. Ike Villanueva

Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes

Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadžović