‘The Beast in Me’: Russell Crowe to Star in Movie Filmed at ONE Friday Fights in Jan. 2025

A new major martial arts picture will hit the big screen. This time it will be led by The Gladiator star himself, Russell Crowe (h/t Variety).

The story for The Beast in Me will revolve around Daniel MacPherson playing an out-of-work former MMA athlete when tragedy strikes his brother. Under the guidance of his trainer, Crowe, he seeks revenge by coming out of retirement to compete in ONE Championship.

With ONE’s involvement in the picture, some of the footage will be shot on Jan. 24 when ONE delivers a ONE Friday Fights event at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Additional footage will be filmed throughout the event week

“I am thrilled to be partnering with the star-studded cast and production team behind The Beast In Me. I am confident ONE is the best platform to help tell their story of grit, perseverance, and determination. We cannot wait to host their entire team in Bangkok at a ONE Friday Fights fight week in January,” ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in a press release.

ONE will receive a production partner and consultant credit for its involvement in the picture.

“We are excited to be partnering with ONE Championship as we create a film that resonates with fans, celebrating the spirit of competition, resilience, and the pursuit of greatness. With access to ONE’s vast network of athletes and events, we are poised to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience that reflects the true heart of martial arts,” co-writer and producer David Frigerio said.

The major motion picture will be a great platform to continue showcasing martial arts. With a lively Bangkok crowd during a ONE event, The Beast in Me will have an authentic ambiance for its fight scenes.