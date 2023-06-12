Buakaw vs. Saenchai Confirmed for BKFC Asia 5 on November 4

Bareknuckle Fighting Championship Asia has confirmed the showdown between Buakaw and Saenchai will take place at BKFC Asia 5 on Nov. 4, 2023 in Thailand. As this is hosted in BKFC, the matchup will be a bare-knuckle Muay Thai showdown.

BKFC Asia CEO ‘Headhunter’ Nick Chapman confirmed the date on Facebook along with the location being Royal Cliff Hotels Group in Pattaya. Additionally, Chapman added that there will be one more massive announcement for this Nov. 4 fight card to follow.

Buakaw vs Saenchai

Buakaw and Saenchai are two living legends of the striking game. Buakaw made his name known in the kickboxing world having captured multiple K-1 MAX World Grand Prix World Titles. In his storied career, Buakaw has defeated notable fighters such as Masato, John Wayne Parr, Jean-Charles Skarbowsky, Mike Zambidis, Andy Souwer, and several others.

With a fighting career dating back more than 20 years, Buakaw has assembled an impressive record of 240 wins, 24 losses, and 14 draws. Most recently, Buakaw was able to knockout Kota Miura in RWS Muay Thai and then fought to a draw against former K-1 World Champion Rukiya Anpo in RIZIN FF.

At BKFC Asia 3, Buakaw faced Erkan Varol and was able to win by way of first-round knockout. Next, Buakaw will turn his attention to his football club partner Saenchai. According to Thai media, Buakaw will be paid a handsome 20 million Thai baht for the fight. This is nearly 600,000 U.S. dollars.

Saenchai is a Muay Thai superstar. Throughout his career, he has been able to collect dozens of Muay Thai world titles, such as multiple in Lumpinee Stadium, WBC Muay Thai, among many others. He is ranked among all-time greats in Muay Thai history.

Currently, the Thai-born legend has a record of 316 Wins, 41 Losses, and six Draws. Since 2014, he has kept busy by fighting farangs, which are non-Thai Muay Thai athletes. Since then, he has put together over 60 consecutive victories.

BKFC Asia Muay Thai

BKFA Asia CEO Nick Chapman sat down with Tim Wheaton of Low Kick MMA to discuss the match. Due to the weight difference, Chapman explained:

“Buakaw is slightly bigger so he’s got that slight advantage. So Saenchai was concerned about the size. So I said okay. Well, we’re going to make Buakaw cut to 68.5 [kg], [Saenchai] will come up half a kilo because walks around at 68 … We’re reducing the clinch. They’re only allowed two-seconds and then split so Buakaw can’t lean on him and wear him down … Zero gloves, zero wraps, completely bare-knuckle.” [Transcript Courtesy of Low Kick MMA]

Buakaw and Saenchai are friends and even play local Thai football together. Because of this, many fans are concerned that it will be a friendly sparring match. Chapman explained that these two were offered an exhibition match, but both declined. Each man will be aiming for a knockout in this historic event.