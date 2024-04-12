ONE 168: Denver Pre-Sale Now Live

ONE Championship arrived in the United States for the first time in May 2023, and the promotion dazzled audiences with ONE Fight Night 10 inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado. On Friday, Sep. 6, it will bring its unique brand of martial arts action back to downtown Denver at the Ball Arena.

ONE 168: Denver is already shaping up to be a memorable night with two massive title bouts scheduled for the card. The pre-sale is now underway for fans looking to attend, and tickets are available at Visit.ONEFC.com/ONE168-Presale.

The charisma and skillful destruction of Stamp Fairtex is set to return to Colorado when the talented three-sport world champion moves up to strawweight in an attempt to make even more history by becoming a two-division MMA queen.

Stamp will challenge “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women’s strawweight MMA championship in the ONE 168 main event, and fans can bet Xiong won’t give up her long-held crown without a fight.

There will also be a showdown of pound-for-pound greats when ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai champion Jonathan Haggerty defends his Muay Thai gold against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Those two title tilts are worth the price of admission alone, but more outstanding matches, with easily headlining quality, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

ONE 168: Denver tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Apr. 24 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Corporate group packages can be made at Visit.ONEFC.com/ONE168-Corporate or by emailing ticketing@onefc.com.

VIP packages are also available for fans by Stage Front VIP, the exclusive U.S. VIP experience partner of ONE. Fans will get immersive VIP experiences, including premier seating, premium hospitality offerings, athlete meet-and-greets, event collectibles, and more. Sign up for more information on Stage Front’s VIP packages here.