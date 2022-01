ONE Championship ‘Heavy Hitters’ Results: Xiong Defends, Tawanchai Blasts Saemapetch

On Friday, Jan. 14, ONE Championship hosted ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event featured strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan taking on Ayaka Miura.

The event aired live on the YouTube starting at 6:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Xiong Jing Nan def. Ayaka Miura by unanimous decision – for the strawweight title

Muay Thai bout: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai def. Saemapetch Fairtex by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:55

Saygid Izagakhmaev def. James Nakashima by submission (D’Arce choke). Round 2, 2:17

Muay Thai bout: Supergirl def. Ekaterina Vandaryeva by split decision

Senzo Ikeda def. Elipitua Siregar by TKO (punches). Round 3, 2:00

Kickboxing bout: Giannis Stoforidis def. Beybulat Isaev by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:31

Tiffany Teo def. Bo Meng by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:45

Shuya Kamikubo def. Troy Worthen by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:36