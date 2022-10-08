GLORY Collision 4 Results: Overeem Bests Hari After Three Rounds

On Saturday, Oct. 8, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs. Overeem, live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. The event featured four title fights and a heavyweight battle between Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem.

The preliminary card aired live on YouTube starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on GLORY Fight Fight Fight pay-perview starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alistair Overeem def. Badr Hari by unanimous decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27)

Tiffany van Soest def. Sarah Moussaddak by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47, 48-47, 49-46) – for the super bantamweight title

Sergej Maslobojev def. Tarik Khbabez by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 46-49, 48-47, 48-47) – for the vacant light heavyweight title

Tyjani Beztati def. Stoyan Koprivlenski by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46, 49-46, 48-47) – for the lightweight title

Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 def. Abraham Vidales by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45, 50-45, 50-45) – for the featherweight title

Levi Rigters def. Kevin Tariq Osaro by unanimous decision (29-28 x 5)

César Almeida def. Serkan Ozcaglayan by unanimous decision (29-26 x 5)

Donegi Abena def. Felipe Micheletti by unanimous decision (30-27 x 5)

Sergej Braun def. Michael Boapeah by majority decision (28-28, 28-28, 29-27, 29-27, 30-26)