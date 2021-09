On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with Invicta atomweight Katie Saull. The fighter talked about her recent Invicta bout against Marisa Messer-Belenchia. She also discussed the 20th anniversary of 9/11, what’s next in her career and more.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @BigRilesMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter.