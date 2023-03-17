UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Mar. 18, the UFC will host UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3, live from the O2 Arena in London, England. The event features a welterweight title rematch between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.
The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card at 3 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS and ESPN+. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 5 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Mar. 17. Check below for full weigh-in results. Click here for event results.
FULL RESULTS
Leon Edwards (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170) – for the welterweight title
Rafael Fiziev (156) vs. Justin Gaethje (156)
Bryan Barberena (171) vs. Gunnar Nelson (170)
Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Casey O’Neill (125)
Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (185.5)
Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Jack Shore (146)
Chris Duncan (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)
Yanal Ashmoz (155) vs. Sam Patterson (155.5)
Jafel Filho (125.5) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)
Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5)
Christian Duncan (185.5) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)
Malcolm Gordon (129.5)* vs. Jake Hadley (126)
Luana Carolina (126) vs. Joanne Wood (126)
Jai Herbert (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)
Veronica Hardy (125.5) vs. Juliana Miller (125.5)
