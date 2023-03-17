UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 Weigh-In Results and Video

FULL RESULTS

Leon Edwards (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170) – for the welterweight titleRafael Fiziev (156) vs. Justin Gaethje (156)Bryan Barberena (171) vs. Gunnar Nelson (170)Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Casey O’Neill (125)Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (185.5)Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Jack Shore (146)Chris Duncan (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)Yanal Ashmoz (155) vs. Sam Patterson (155.5)Jafel Filho (125.5) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5)Christian Duncan (185.5) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)Malcolm Gordon (129.5)* vs. Jake Hadley (126)Luana Carolina (126) vs. Joanne Wood (126)Jai Herbert (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)Veronica Hardy (125.5) vs. Juliana Miller (125.5)

* – Fighter missed weight; will be fined a percentage of purse