UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 Results

On Saturday, Mar. 18, the UFC will host UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3, live from the O2 Arena in London, England. The event features a welterweight title rematch between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card at 3 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS and ESPN+. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 5 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman – for the welterweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Yanal Ashmoz def. Sam Patterson by KO (strikes). Round 1, 1:15

Muhammad Mokaev def. Jafel Filho by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:32

Lerone Murphy def. Gabriel Santos by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Christian Leroy Duncan def. Duško Todorović by TKO (injury). Round 1, 1:52

Jake Hadley def. Malcolm Gordon by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:01

Joanne Wood def. Luana Carolina by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Jai Herbert vs. Ľudovít Klein ends in a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Veronica Hardy def. Juliana Miller by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)