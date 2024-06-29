UFC 303 Results: Pereira Blasts Prochazka In Round Two

On Saturday, Jun. 29, the UFC hosted UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena oin Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a light heavyweight title fight between current champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiří Procházka.

The UFC 303 early prelims aired live on ESPN+, ESPN and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alex Pereira def. Jiří Procházka by knockout (head kick). Round 2, 0:13 – for the light heavyweight title

Diego Lopes def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Roman Dolidze def. Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Macy Chiasson def. Mayra Bueno Silva by TKO (doctor’s stoppage). Round 2, 1:58

Ian Machado Garry def. Michael “Venom” Page by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Joe Pyfer def. Marc-Andre Barriault by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:25

Andre Fili def. Cub Swanson by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jean Silva def. Charles Jourdain by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:22

Payton Talbott def. Yanis Ghemmouri by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:19

Gillian Robertson def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Martin Buday def. Andrei Arlovski by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Rei Tsuruya def. Carlos Hernandez by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Vinicius Oliveira def. Ricky Simon by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)