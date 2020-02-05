Invicta Fighting Championships will host the third installment of its Phoenix Series on Friday, March 6 in Kansas City, Kan.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between unbeaten Lisa Verzosa and UFC veteran Julija Stoliarenko of Lithuania. Verzosa — formerly Spangler — has earned four of her five career victories inside the Invicta cage. The Washington-based fighter most recently defeated Kerri Kenneson at Invicta FC 38. Stoliarenko makes her promotional debut riding the momentum of a four-fight winning streak. All eight of her career wins have come via first-round armbar submission.

The tournament field includes veteran Kerri Kenneson, California’s Brittney Victoria, three unbeaten combatants in Erin Harpe, Taneisha Tennant and Claire Guthrie, striker Hope Chase, Nevada’s Auttumn Norton, and newcomer Taylor Guardado.

Also on the card, strawweight veterans Amber Brown and Sharon Jacobson collide for a second time. The two-time national wrestling champion Jacobson took home a decision win over Brown in the quarterfinal round of the inaugural Phoenix Series tournament.

Twenty-year-old Californian Kay Hansen tangles with Brazilian Liana Pirosin in another strawweight match-up.

Finally, the card will feature two tournament reserve match-ups as Serena DeJesus meets Julia Ottolino and Oklahoma’s Mitzi Merry returns against newcomer Morgan Hickam.

The event will take place from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan. The event will stream live on UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. CT.

Phoenix Series 3 Fight Card

Lisa Verzosa vs. Julija Stoliarenko – for bantamweight titleAmber Brown vs. Sharon JacobsonKay Hansen vs. Liana PirosinMitzi Merry vs. Morgan Hickam – tournament reserve boutSerena DeJesus vs. Julia Ottolino – tournament reserve bout

Phoenix Series 3 Fighters

Auttumn NortonBrittney VictoriaClaire GuthrieErin HarpeHope ChaseKerri KennesonTaneisha TennantTaylor Guardado