Emily Ducote vs. Danielle Taylor
Taneisha Tennant vs. Lisa Verzosa
Brogan Sanchez vs. Emilee King
Liz Tracy vs. Jodie Esquibel
Serena DeJesus vs. Lauren Mueller
Helen Peralta vs. Caitlin Sammons
Marisa Messer-Belenchia vs. Katie Saull
Natalie Salcedo vs. Katie Perez
Kayla Yontef vs. Carlene Chandler
Joe Martinez
Photos

Invicta FC 44: A New Era Fight Night Photo Gallery

On Friday, Aug. 27, Invicta FC hosted Invicta FC 44: A New Era from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan.

In the night’s headliner, Bellator MMA veteran Emily Ducote met UFC alum Danielle Taylor for the vacant strawweight title.

Gold was also up for grabs in the co-main event. Former title challenger Lisa Verzosa took on Phoenix Series 3 tournament winner Taneisha Tennant for the bantamweight strap.

For the full results of the event, click here. Or catch the replay via Fite TV pay-per-view.

Above is a photo gallery shot by Jeff Vulgamore for Combat Press.

