Invicta FC 44: A New Era Fight Night Photo Gallery

On Friday, Aug. 27, Invicta FC hosted Invicta FC 44: A New Era from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan.

In the night’s headliner, Bellator MMA veteran Emily Ducote met UFC alum Danielle Taylor for the vacant strawweight title.

Gold was also up for grabs in the co-main event. Former title challenger Lisa Verzosa took on Phoenix Series 3 tournament winner Taneisha Tennant for the bantamweight strap.

For the full results of the event, click here. Or catch the replay via Fite TV pay-per-view.

Above is a photo gallery shot by Jeff Vulgamore for Combat Press.