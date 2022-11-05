GLORY Rivals 3 Results: El Bouni Knocks Out Balli

On Saturday, Oct. 5, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY Rivals 3: El Bouni vs. Balli, live from the Sporthallen-Zuid in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The event featured a light heavyweight battle between Ibrahim El Bouni and Muhammed Balli.
The event aired live on YouTube starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Ibrahim El Bouni def. Muhammed Balli by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:05
Jay Overmeer def. Robin Ciric by unanimous decision
Tariq Osaro def. Abderrahman Barkouch by KO (punch). Round 3, 2:10
Nordin Ben Moh def. Kyle Todd by unanimous decision
Deniz Demirkapu def. Matej Trcka by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 1, 1:50
