GLORY: COLLISION 6 Results

On Saturday, Nov. 4, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY: COLLISION 6, live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. The event features three championship bouts at heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight.
The free prelims air live on YouTube starting at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main card for pay-per-view on GLORY Fight Fight Fight! starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Rico Verhoeven vs. Kevin Tariq Osaro – for the heavyweight title
Donegi Abena vs. Mohamed Touchassie – for the light heavyweight title
Donovan Wisse vs. Michael Boapeah – for the middleweight title
Mohamed Mezouari vs. Diaguely Camara
Serkan Özçağlayan vs. Ulric Bokeme
Jay Overmeer vs. Chico Kwasi
Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Ștefan Lătescu
Abraham Vidales vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa
Ivan Galaz vs. Iliass Hammouche
Don Sno vs. Andrija Stankovic
Robin Ciric vs. Ismael Ouzgni
Figuereido Landman vs. Soufian-Aoulad Abdelkhalek (Cancelled)
Donegi Abena vs. Mohamed Touchassie – for the light heavyweight title
Donovan Wisse vs. Michael Boapeah – for the middleweight title
Mohamed Mezouari vs. Diaguely Camara
Serkan Özçağlayan vs. Ulric Bokeme
Jay Overmeer vs. Chico Kwasi
Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Ștefan Lătescu
Abraham Vidales vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa
Ivan Galaz vs. Iliass Hammouche
Don Sno vs. Andrija Stankovic
Robin Ciric vs. Ismael Ouzgni
Figuereido Landman vs. Soufian-Aoulad Abdelkhalek (Cancelled)