On Saturday, Feb. 22 (in North America), the UFC will host its 26th card on ESPN+ from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

In the night’s main event, lightweights Paul Felder and Dan Hooker lock horns. Felder, who has also competed as a welterweight, has won five of his last six, most recently defeating Brazilian Edson Barboza on the scorecards. The Kiwi Hooker is a former featherweight and has won six of his last seven. His lone loss came against the aforementioned Barboza.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on ESPN+ at 4 p.m ET. The main card follows at 7 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Feb. 21. Results will appear below as they become available.

ESPN+ Main Card

Paul Felder () vs. Dan Hooker ()Jimmy Crute () vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk ()Karolina Kowalkiewicz () vs. Yan Xiaonan ()Ben Sosoli () vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima ()Brad Riddell () vs. Magomed Mustafaev ()Kevin Aguilar () vs. Zubaira Tukhugov ()

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Jalin Turner () vs. Josh Culibao ()Jake Matthews () vs. Emil Meek ()Callan Potter () vs. Song Kenan ()Kai Kara-France () vs. Tyson Nam ()Loma Lookboonmee () vs. Angela Hill ()Maki Pitolo () vs. Takashi Sato ()Priscila Cachoeira () vs. Shana Dobson ()