John Lineker Looks to Continue Muay Thai Success at ONE Fight Night 27

John Lineker turned from MMA star to Muay Thai contender after two startling knockouts in ONE Championship in 2024.

On Friday, Jan. 10, the Brazilian faces his toughest test to date in the striking art when he takes on Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in Bangkok, Thailand, at ONE Fight Night 27.

Lineker strives to move into title contention in his new sport, so he has done his homework on “Left Meteorite” and fully understands the threat he’ll offer up this Friday.

“I’ve been following Kulabdam. I’ve watched some fights, and he’s a guy who has a very versatile game, a dangerous guy. I believe it will be a test of fire for me,” he admitted to ONE.

“Kulabdam is a guy who grew up doing Muay Thai. He was practically born doing Muay Thai. In Thailand, you are born training Muay Thai, so it will definitely be a big test for me.”

Lineker moved to Muay Thai at ONE 168 this past September and scored a finish against Asa Ten Pow in his debut. Less than a month later, he returned and did the same against Alexey Balyko.

With his nickname, “Hands of Stone” proving to be accurate so far, Lineker is hoping to utilize his brutalizing punches once again when he meets Kulabdam.

“Our styles are very different. I use my boxing more, and he uses Muay Thai, so they are different styles. Let’s say that this fight will be a clash of styles, me with boxing and him with Muay Thai. It will certainly be a great fight,” he commented.

“Without a doubt, the most dangerous weapons I bring to this fight are my ‘hands of stone.’”

Lineker hasn’t been threatened by the seasoned strikers he has faced in his striking campaign to date. He has continually imposed forward pressure, and it has paid off and then some.

The former bantamweight MMA king knows a good thing when he feels it, so he assures fans that they’ll see much of the same At ONE Fight Night 27.

“As in all my fights, I go into the ring to win by knockout. I don’t like to leave it in the hands of the judges. So it won’t be any different in this fight. I just can’t say for sure which round it will be, but I’m going to be looking for the knockout all the time,” Lineker stated.

“You can be sure that I’m going to get in the ring and put on another show for all my fans.”

Win or lose, Lineker already has a name ready for his next outing. As previously stated over the last year, the 34-year-old wants to test his mettle against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, as he believes they would put on a spectacle.

“Yes, I intend to fight Rodtang someday because of his fighting style, the way he likes to fight, which is the same as mine,” Lineker said.

“We like to stand in the middle of the ring and exchange punches until one of us falls. It would be a great fight against him. His style is what I like to see, and it’s the style I like to put into practice when I step into the ring.”

Although Rodtang has a career’s worth of amazing performances,”Hands of Stone” is not fearful of what would await him inside the ring. Instead, he is motivated by the challenge.

While the hypothetical fight is enticing, Lineker feels it would deliver a special moment for fans around the world and would be a way to show everybody he belongs as one of the world’s elite striking stars.

“He’s a great professional, a great fighter, but I know how to do it too. I’ve been fighting since I was 12 years old, and I’ve always gotten into the ring to beat my opponents. With Rodtang, it would be no different,” he said.

“I think I’m capable. In fact, everyone who goes into the ring has this mindset of coming out with the win, so I don’t think differently. I’ve never underestimated anyone, and it won’t be Rodtang that I’m going to underestimate. He’s a great athlete, but I know my potential, and I know what I can do.”

ONE Fight Night 27 airs live on Friday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Prime Video to all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.