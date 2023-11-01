GLORY: COLLISION 6 Preview and Predictions

On Saturday, Nov. 4 GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven will headline GLORY: COLLISION 6, which takes place at the GelreDome in Arnhem,Netherlands. His opponent is a Nigerian rising star Kevin Tariq “Cookie” Osaro, who earned the interim heavyweight title earlier this year.

Like him or not, Verhoeven is the most stable and well-balanced kickboxer of the modern era. As he has been out-boxing all his opponents for a decade, beating him became the biggest, and almost unreachable, goal for every heavyweight kickboxer. While some GLORY stars, such as Alex Pereira and Cedric Doumbe, have switched to MMA, after outclassing their opponents in the ring, Verhoeven stayed loyal to kickboxing and developed his striking skills to become, arguably, the greatest heavyweight in the history of sport.

It is fair to say that Osaro may be one the hardest challenges in Verhoeven’s carreer, as the young and hungry Nigerian got all five of his GLORY wins by knockout. After his latest big upset against Antonio Plazibat in June, fans have seen that Osaro should not be underestimated.

But, Verhoeven is an athlete with a great discipline and self motivation, who takes all his opponents as an ultimate challenge. That is a wise approach, as stakes are high at this level, and there are no easy opponents. So, with all the respect to Osaro, his mission is almost impossible.

In the co-main of GLORY: COLLISION 6, light heavyweight champion Donegi Abena faces the Moroccan youngster Mohamed Touchassie, who is a short-notice replacement for the injured Tariq Khbabez. The highly experienced Abena is a heavy favorite in this bout, but the late substitution could play a bad joke on the champion. With a prefect record of 15 wins and no defeats, Touchassie could become the big highlight of the upcoming event.

Prior to the co-main event, fans will see another title fight, as the Surinamese-Dutch middleweight champion Donovan Wisse looks to defend his crown for the third time against Ghanaian-Dutch kickboxer Michael Boapeah. Wisse is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak with his last win coming over Serkan Özçağlayan, who fights earlier in the night. Boapeah has won his last three fights, and the last one was when he avenged a prior loss to Sergej Braun, as he beat the German by unanimous decision a few months ago

Also in action at GLORY: COLLISION 6 will be some of the top fighters in the world, including Ștefan Lătescu vs. Ibrahim El Bouni, Özçağlayan’s opponent Ulric Bokeme, and Jay Overmeer vs. Chico Kwasi.

The GLORY: COLLISION 6 free prelims air live on YouTube starting at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main card for pay-per-view on GLORY Fight Fight Fight! starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the Combat Press predictions below.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Main Card (GLORY Fight Fight Fight!, 1:30 p.m. ET) HW Championship: Rico Verhoeven vs. Kevin Tariq Osaro Verhoeven LHW Championship: Donegi Abena vs. Mohamed Touchassie Abena MW Championship: Donovan Wisse vs. Michael Boapeah Wisse WW: Mohamed Mezouari vs. Diaguely Camara Mezouari MW: Serkan Özçağlayan vs. Ulric Bokeme Bokeme WW: Jay Overmeer vs. Chico Kwasi Kwasi LHW: Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Ștefan Lătescu El Bouni FW: Abraham Vidales vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa/td> Vidales Preliminary Card (YouTube, 12 p.m. ET) MW: Ivan Galaz vs. Iliass Hammouche Hammouche WW: Don Sno vs. Andrija Stankovic Stankovic WW: Robin Ciric vs. Ismael Ouzgni Ciric WW: Figuereido Landman vs. Soufian-Aoulad Abdelkhalek Abdelkhalek