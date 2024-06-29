UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2 Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Jun. 29, the UFC will host UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena oin Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a light heavyweight title fight between current champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiří Procházka.
The UFC 303 early prelims air live on ESPN+, ESPN and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Jun. 28, and the results and video are below. Click here for full event results.
FULL RESULTS
Alex Pereira (204.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (204.5)
Brian Ortega (155) vs. Diego Lopes (155)
Anthony Smith (206) vs. Roman Dolidze (205)
Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Macy Chiasson (135.5)
Ian Machado Garry (170) vs. Michael Page (171)
Joe Pyfer (185.5) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)
Cub Swanson (146) vs. Andre Fili (145.5)
Charles Jourdain (146) vs. Jean Silva (147.5)*
Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (136)
Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)
Andrei Arlovski (245) vs. Martin Buday (264.5)
Rei Tsuruya (125.5) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125)
Ricky Simon (136) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (136)
* – Fighter missed weight, fined 20% of purse