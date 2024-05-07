Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: May 2024

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight(61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Kayla Harrison (2) Larissa Pacheco (3) Cat Zingano (4) Olena Kolesnyk (5) Aspen Ladd (6) Leah McCourt (7) Julia Budd (8) Sara McMann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of April. Looking into May, Aspen Ladd meets Ekaterina Shakalova under the Bellator flag.

Advertisement



Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Raquel Pennington (2) Kayla Harrison (NR) Mayra Bueno Silva (3) Holly Holm (4) Ketlen Vieira (5) Irene Aldana (6) Miesha Tate (7) Karol Rosa (8) Yana Santos (9)

Dropped out of the rankings: Macy Chiasson (10)

A major shakeup to the bantamweight division happened in April, as Kayla Harrison defeated Holly Holm in her UFC debut, dropping to 135 after a career spent at 155 and 145. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in May.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Alexa Grasso (1) Valentina Shevchenko (2) Liz Carmouche (3) Manon Fiorot (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Maycee Barber (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Juliana Velasquez (8) Katlyn Cerminara (9) Natalia Silva (10)

The month of April saw the kickoff of the 2024 PFL season, and with that, Liz Carmouche won a rematch against Juliana Velasquez to keep the flyweight rankings where they are. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in May.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Rose Namajunas (2) Tatiana Suarez (3) Xiaonan Yan (4) Amanda Lemos (5) Virna Jandiroba (6) Jessica Andrade (8) Marina Rodriguez (7) Mackenzie Dern (9) Tecia Pennington (10)

Jessica Andrade bested Marina Rodriguez in April, causing a quick flip in their rankings. Also, UFC Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang defeated Xiaonan Yan to retain her championship and her top ranking. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in May.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Rayanne dos Santos (2) Jillian DeCoursey (3) Jessica Delboni (4) Si Woo Park (5) Ashley Cummins (6) Ayaka Hamasaki (7) Rena Kubota (8) Kanna Asakura (9) Aya Murakami (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of April. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in May.