ONE Fight Night 10: Moraes vs. Johnson III Weigh-In Video and Results

On Friday, May 5, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 10: Moraes vs. Johnson III, live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo. The event features three title fights in the promotion’s North American debut.

The two bonus bouts air live on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, May 4. Click the video above for the video of the ceremonial weigh-ins. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS MMA bout: Demetrious Johnson (133.75) vs. Adriano Moraes (134) – for the flyweight title

Muay Thai bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (134) vs. Edgar Tabares (134) – for the flyweight title

Grappling bout: Mikey Musumeci (134.5) vs. Osamah Almarwai (133.75) – for the flyweight title

MMA bout: Stamp Fairtex (113.25) vs. Alyse Anderson (114.25)

MMA bout: Roberto Soldić (184.25) vs. Zebaztian Kadestam (184.5)

MMA bout: Sage Northcutt (169.25) vs. Ahmed Mujtaba (168.25)

MMA bout: Aung La Nsang (203.25) vs. Fan Rong (205)

Muay Thai bout: Jackie Buntan ()* vs. Diandra Martin (126)

Grappling bout: Reinier de Ridder (204.25) vs. Tye Ruotolo (195)

MMA bout: Kairat Akhmetov (135) vs. Reece McLaren (135)

MMA bout: Ok Rae Yoon (169.75) vs. Lowen Tynanes (168.75)

* – Fighter failed hydration; bout will be negotiated at a catchweight