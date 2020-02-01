On Saturday, Feb. 1, Cage Fury Fighting Championships will host its 81st event from the Parx Casino in Bensalem, Penn.

In the night’s main event, featherweight champion Pat Sabatini puts his belt on the line against challenger James Gonzalez.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as unbeaten Kyle Daukaus and Nolan Norwood clash for the middleweight title.

A third belt is up for grabs in the bantamweight division as Alexander Keshtov meets Herbeth Sousa.

The main card airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.