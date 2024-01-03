Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: January 2024

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Kayla Harrison (2) Larissa Pacheco (3) Cat Zingano (4) Olena Kolesnyk (5) Aspen Ladd (6) Leah McCourt (7) Julia Budd (8) Macy Chiasson (9) Sara McMann (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of December. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in January.

Advertisement



Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Julianna Pena (2) Mayra Bueno Silva (3) Holly Holm (4) Raquel Pennington (5) Ketlen Vieira (6) Irene Aldana (7) Miesha Tate (8) Karol Rosa (9) Yana Santos (10)

The month of December saw two fighters hold steady in the rankings by earning victories. Irene Aldana scored a win over Karol Rosa, while Miesha Tate defeated Julia Avila. Looking into January, Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington will square off for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Alexa Grasso (1) Valentina Shevchenko (2) Liz Carmouche (3) Erin Blanchfield (4) Manon Fiorot (5) Katlyn Chookagian (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Juliana Velasquez (8) Maycee Barber (9) Viviane Araujo (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of December. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in January.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Carla Esparza (2) Rose Namajunas (3) Tatiana Suarez (4) Xiaonan Yan (5) Amanda Lemos (6) Virna Jandiroba (7) Marina Rodriguez (8) Jessica Andrade (9) Mackenzie Dern (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of December. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in January.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Rayanne dos Santos (2) Jillian DeCoursey (3) Jessica Delboni (4) Alesha Zappitella (5) Si Woo Park (6) Ashley Cummins (7) Ayaka Hamasaki (8) Lindsey vanZandt (9) Rena Kubota (10)

Seika Izawa kept her top ranking to end 2024, as she bested Miyuu Yamamoto by submission. Rayanne dos Santos moved up to 115 pounds in December to fight in the UFC, where she lost to Talita Alencar. One more fight at 115 will make her ineligible for the atomweight rankings. Si Woo Park also won in December, beating “Princess”.