ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III Results

On Friday, Sep. 30, ONE Championship will host ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a trilogy fight between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee for the strawweight belt.

The event airs live in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jingnan Xiong vs. Angela Lee – for the strawweight title

Kickboxing bout: Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Tayfun Özcan – for the featherweight title

Grappling bout: Mikey Musumeci vs. Cleber Sousa – for the flyweight title

Stamp Fairtex vs. Jihin Radzuan

Martin Nguyen vs. Ilya Freymanov

Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Halil Amir

Kickboxing bout: Marat Grigorian vs. Jamal Yusupov

Ryogo Takahashi vs. Ho Taek Oh

Muay Thai bout: Anissa Meksen vs. Daokongfah Banchamek

Kickboxing bout: Rade Opačić vs. Giannis Stoforidis – heavyweight grand prix alternate