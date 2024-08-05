Alexis Nicolas and Regian Eersel Booked for Title Rematch at ONE Fight Night 25

At ONE Fight Night 25, Alexis Nicolas and Regian Eersel will face off against one another in a highly anticipated rematch. The Oct. 4 event will see the lightweight kickboxing world title be fought for, once again.

Alexis Nicolas vs. Regian Eersel

Alexis Nicolas and Regian Eersel fought earlier this year in a five-round war. It was a back-and-forth contest, which was contentious and controversial. However, it was a great kickboxing match with tons of excitement. France’s “Barboza” Nicolas was able to get the nod and take the world title, plus he kept his perfect record intact.

Starting with French Savate as a young man, the 26-year-old Nicolas would eventually transition to kickboxing. He would add ISKA and Muay Thai gold to his name before debuting in ONE. He has a heavy kicking style that has stifled many opponents. On his world title win, the French striker said:

“I didn’t win against just anyone – I won against Regian Eersel, the legend. And I’m very proud. I worked hard. It was a crazy fight. It’s a very, very good feeling. I felt I did enough to win. I felt [I was close to knocking him out] after the first round because I worked hard. That was the game plan. The calf kick was the strategy, and I saw he wasn’t ready for this.”

The Dutch-Surinamese “The Immortal” Eersel is a two-sport world champion in ONE having captured the Muay Thai and kickboxing titles. He began as a taekwondo striker and eventually transitioned to kickboxing. Throughout his career, he has defeated notable fighters such as Arian Sadiković, Nieky Holzken, Sinsamut Klinmee, and Anthony Njokuani, among others.

Alexis Nicolas vs. Regian Eersel will have a rematch showdown for kickboxing gold. It all goes down at ONE Fight Night 25 on Oct. 4.