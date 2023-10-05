OKTAGON 47’s Marek Mazuch: On the Hunt for the Middleweight Title

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Slovakia’s Marek Mazuch will face Germany’s Jamie Cordero at OKTAGON 47, which takes place live from the Tipos Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia. Jake Foley of Combat Press recently interviewed the aspiring middleweight contender. Mazuch discusses his latest win, which ended a two-fight losing streak, what he expects from Cordero, the OKTAGON middleweight title picture, and more.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the interview to @JFoMMATalk or @CombatPress on Twitter.

Last time we saw you in action, you ended your two-fight losing streak with a statement win. What did it mean to you to get back on track and silence the doubters?

Advertisement



Actually, the first loss was on 3-4 days short notice. I was preparing for someone else, for a stand-upper who pulled [out during} fight week. Then, I got a completely different opponent, a Brazilian black belt who choked me in first round..

The second loss was like 20 hours short-notice, where Al Matavao’s opponent didn’t make weight. So I got a call and stepped in, literally, a few hours before the fight. So, it definitely taught me to not take these ultra-short notice [fights]. Then, I completely changed gyms, coaches and training partners, which you could see in my last fight where I came in with a full camp.

What were your thoughts when you were offered the fight against Jamie Cordero? Do you put much thought into the name on the contract, or is it an instant “yes” regardless of who it is?

I actually was supposed to fight [Ion] Taburceanu, but he got some personal problems, so they offered me Jamie Cordero. And, as everyone knows me, I don’t pick opponents. I take everything the promotion offers me.

What are your thoughts on Cordero as a fighter? What do you expect from him on Oct. 7?

I have seen his last two fights many times, and he is a good fighter – well-rounded, but more of a stand-upper, which I think suits me.

You can expect fireworks and some nice exchanges and, obviously, a [knockout].

How do you see this fight playing out, and how do you see yourself getting your hand raised?

Like I said before, I’m expecting a stand-up fight, and, hopefully, I can get the job done in first round

With a win against Cordero, how many fights do you think it’ll take to earn a title shot?

Not yet, but, I definitely want to fight some top dogs then. I think I’m No. 9, and he is like No. 11, so one more fight is needed to be in the title mix

Are there any fighters other than the champion that you have your eyes on for a future matchup?

Yes but we can talk about this after my upcoming fight. I’m focusing on Cordero now only

What are your thoughts on Patrik Kincl? How do you think you would match up against him in a five-round fight?

I will tell you this once [I am] in the position to fight him. My thoughts are that he is the champ for a reason.

Finish this sentence – “I will be an OKTAGON world champion by the end of [insert month and/or year]”

Not sure about the month, but the plan is 2024.