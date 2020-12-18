On Friday, Dec. 18, Matchroom Boxing will host Golovkin vs. Szeremeta from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

In the night’s headliner, Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin meets Kamil Szeremeta for the IBF middleweight title.

The co-main event features a pair of unbeaten fighters, as Carlos Gongora and Ali Akhmedov battle for the IBO super middleweight belt.

The action airs live on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.