On Friday, Dec. 18, Matchroom Boxing will host Golovkin vs. Szeremeta from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
In the night’s headliner, Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin meets Kamil Szeremeta for the IBF middleweight title.
The co-main event features a pair of unbeaten fighters, as Carlos Gongora and Ali Akhmedov battle for the IBO super middleweight belt.
The action airs live on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Carlos Gongora vs. Ali Akhmedov – for IBO super middleweight title
John Ryder vs. Mike Guy
Rafael Reyes vs. Jalan Walker
Hyun Mi Choi vs. Calista Silgado
Reshat Mati vs. Dennis Okoth
Diuhl Olguin vs. Jalan Walker